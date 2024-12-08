DU metro rail station to remain shut for 4 days
Dhaka University metro rail station will remain shut on 16, 25 and 31 December and 1 January for security reasons.
Dhaka University proctor Saifuddin Ahmed made the announcement at a press briefing today, Sunday.
The DU proctor said the decision was taken at a meeting chaired by home adviser at his office. The meeting discussed the law and order situation across the country. A proposal was made about keeping the DU metro station shut on the four days as part of extra security.
The home adviser appraised the managing director of the metro station about the decision, Saifuddin Ahmed added.