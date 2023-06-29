Main Eid jamaat held at National Eidgah ground

The main jamaat (congregation) of the holy Eid-ul Azha was organised at the National Eidgah ground adjacent to the High Court under the arrangement of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). The congregation was held at 7:00 am though it was raining heavily.
After the congregation the devotees prayed seeking peace, progress and development of the country and its people.
Besides, the first congregation at National Baitul Mukarram mosque also held at 7:00 am.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, an engineer who was involved with the preparation of the National Eidgah ground said the number of devotees joined the congregation there was less than the ground’s capacity due to heavy rain.
Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, Dhaka North City Corporation mayor Atiqul Islam and DSCC mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh among others offered their prayers at the National Eidgah ground.
Tejgaon Railway Jame Masjid imam Khatib Maulana Mushtaq Ahmed conducted the congregation at the National Eidgah ground.
A visit to the National Eidgah ground at around 8:15 am showed a huge number of law enforcement agency members stand in guard there to ensure security of the devotees.
The number of devotees was much less than before. The DSCC prepared the ground to accommodate 35,000 devotees, including a separate place for female devotees to say their prayers.
Senior pesh imam Hafez Maulana Ehsanul Haque conducted the first congregation at National Baitul Mukarram mosque. Five separate congregations were to be held at the Baitul Mukarram mosque until 10:45 am.
Though devotees from different places come to say their prayers at National Baitul Mukarram mosque, the number was much less this morning due to inclement weather.
In his sermon, Maulana Ehsanul Haque said qurbani is to gain blessings of Allah, not to show off to others. But nowadays many people compete taking selfied with the sacrificial animal to become viral on social media. This must stop.