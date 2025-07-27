2 siblings pass away a day apart

After the school was over, Aryan Ashraf Nafi went to check why his elder sister Tahia Ashraf Nazia was late in coming out. At that very moment, the training fighter jet of the Bangladesh Air Force crashed into a building of the Milestone School and College in the capital’s Uttara area.

Both siblings suffered severe burn injuries.

They were taken to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. Nazia had burns covering 90 per cent of her body; Nafi’s smaller body was almost entirely scorched—95 per cent burned.

The two siblings were laid to rest side by side at the Rajabari Dakshinpara Graveyard in Kamarpara of Dhaka. Nazia passed away on 22 July, and her younger brother Nafi succumbed to his injuries the next day, on 23 July.

Nazia was a sixth grader at Milestone School and College in Uttara, while Nafi was in Class-III.