‘Actual July Fighters’ attack protesters at Shahbagh, police use batons against both groups

A group of people identifying them as ‘July Fighters’ blocked Shahbagh, a vital intersection in the capital city, for 32 hours on a stretch.

Another group of people, identifying themselves as “Actual July Fighters”, around 6:30 pm today, Friday, attacked those who blocked the intersection. They also removed all the barricades placed on the intersection.

At one stage, a clash broke out between the two groups. Then the police charged batons on both the groups and dispersed them from the area.