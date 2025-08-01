‘Actual July Fighters’ attack protesters at Shahbagh, police use batons against both groups
A group of people identifying them as ‘July Fighters’ blocked Shahbagh, a vital intersection in the capital city, for 32 hours on a stretch.
Another group of people, identifying themselves as “Actual July Fighters”, around 6:30 pm today, Friday, attacked those who blocked the intersection. They also removed all the barricades placed on the intersection.
At one stage, a clash broke out between the two groups. Then the police charged batons on both the groups and dispersed them from the area.
Following this, traffic movement resumed through the Shahbagh intersection.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Deputy Commissioner for Ramna Zone, Masud Alam, told Prothom Alo that a group identifying themselves as “July Fighters” had blocked the Shahbagh intersection since Thursday morning.
“Despite repeated attempts to persuade them, they refused to leave the road,” he said. “This evening, another group also claiming to be July Fighters arrived at Shahbagh. A clash and chaos broke out between the two groups, raising fears of a serious incident. For the sake of public safety, police removed both groups from the area. Traffic at Shahbagh has since returned to normal.”
Around 10:30 am on Thursday, protesters under the banner of July Martyrs’ Families and Injured July Fighters blocked the busy Shahbagh intersection, halting traffic in one of Dhaka’s key thoroughfares.
The demonstration continued throughout the day and into the night. Despite the rain, a group of demonstrators could still be seen occupying the intersection this morning (Friday).
However, with fewer protesters present in the morning, vehicles travelling from Farmgate to Banglamotor were able to pass through Shahbagh towards Matsya Bhaban.
Vehicles coming from Katabon could enter the road towards Banglamotor, but were unable to head towards Matsya Bhaban. Roads from Shahbagh towards Dhaka University and Katabon also remained closed to traffic.