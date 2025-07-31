Tk 298,000 recovered from another residence of Razzak
The police have recovered Tk 298,000 from another rented residence of Abdur Razzak Bin Sulaiman alias Riad, a former leader of the anti-discrimination student movement, who was arrested for allegedly extorting money from the residence of former MP Shammi Ahmed in Gulshan.
Md Hafizur Rahman, the officer-in-charge of the Gulshan police station, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo, saying the money was recovered during a raid early Thursday.
“We traced another rented residence of Abdur Razzak alias Riad. It is in Badda,” said the OC. “Out of the Tk 1 million that Razzak and his associates extorted from Shammi Ahmed’s house, Tk 298,000 was recovered from the Badda residence early this morning. Efforts are underway to recover the remaining amount.”
According to Gulshan police station sources, two of Razzak’s rented residences in Dhaka have so far been identified – one in West Rajabazar and the other in Boikal area of Badda. Of them, he stayed regularly at the Badda residence, which was a shared mess. He had a room for himself there. Occasionally, he used to visit the Rajabazar residence.
Based on information obtained during interrogation, police raided the Badda residence early in the morning and recovered the money.
It was learned through police sources that after taking Tk 1 million in extortion from Shammi Ahmed’s residence, Razzak and his associates divided the amount among themselves, and Razzak kept his share in the Badda residence.