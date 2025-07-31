Tk 298,000 recovered from another residence of Razzak

“We traced another rented residence of Abdur Razzak alias Riad. It is in Badda,” said the OC. “Out of the Tk 1 million that Razzak and his associates extorted from Shammi Ahmed’s house, Tk 298,000 was recovered from the Badda residence early this morning. Efforts are underway to recover the remaining amount.”

According to Gulshan police station sources, two of Razzak’s rented residences in Dhaka have so far been identified – one in West Rajabazar and the other in Boikal area of Badda. Of them, he stayed regularly at the Badda residence, which was a shared mess. He had a room for himself there. Occasionally, he used to visit the Rajabazar residence.