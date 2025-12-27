Inqilab Moncho moves towards Aziz Super Market ahead of Tarique Rahman’s arrival
Inqilab Moncho has lifted its blockade from Shahbagh in Dhaka and taken position in front of Aziz Super Market.
They left Shahbagh at around 8:30 am today, Saturday.
Inqilab Moncho said they will return to Shahbagh after BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman visits the grave of Inqilab Moncho convener Sharif Osman Hadi, who was killed by gunfire.
On-spot to Aziz Super Market area in Shahbagh this morning showed leaders and activists of Inqilab Moncho staging their sit-in there. At the time, they chanted slogans such as “Delhi not Dhaka, Dhaka, Dhaka” and “We want justice, justice, justice, justice for Hadi’s killing.
According to the pre-announced programme, Inqilab Moncho took position at Shahbagh throughout last night, Friday.
In the morning, at the Shahbagh intersection, the Inqilab Moncho spokesperson of Dhaka University and DUCSU leader Fatima Tasnim Juma was seen standing there announcing that everyone should vacate the area.
At that time, almost everyone left Shahbagh and took position in front of Aziz Super Market. Some were seen cleaning garbage left on the road.
Fatima Tasnim Zuma said they vacated the area in view of Tarique Rahman’s arrival. After Tarique Rahman leaves following his visit to Osman Hadi’s grave, they will resume their sit-in programme.
Later, she announced that no Inqilab Moncho activists were present on this side of the barricade.
At the same time, several hundred leaders and activists of the central committee of Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal were seen marching past the Shahbagh intersection several times.
They continued chanting various slogans welcoming Tarique Rahman’s arrival.
In addition, extra security by police and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) was observed around Shahbagh National Museum, Osman Hadi’s grave, and the Dhaka University area in connection with Tarique Rahman’s arrival.