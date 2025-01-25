Metro rail service disrupted due to technical glitch
The metro rail service came to a complete halt due to technical issues at around 1:30 pm on Saturday. The authorities, however, managed to resume train operation from Motijheel to Pallabi stations after around one hour.
A metro rail staff at Karwan Bazar station told Prothom Alo around 2:30 pm that a technical glitch led to the service disruption.
According to some passengers, when they boarded a train, the authorities declared that it would run up to Pallabi but it did not run eventually. A large crowd of passengers was found waiting for trains at various stations.
Ahsanullah Sharifi, deputy project director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), said trains are operating as usual on the Pallabi to Motijheel route. There were disruptions due to technical issues at Uttara North station.