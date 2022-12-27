30 BRTC buses to carry passengers from metro rail stations

In this regard, the BRTC signed an agreement with Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) on 17 November and operated buses on trial basis on 21 December.
BRTC set the fare of bus service for metro rail passengers similar to the fare of Nagar Paribahan, which is being operated in Dhaka.
People concerned said number of bus is likely to increase with the expansion of metro rail services in future.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, BRTC general manager Amzad Hossain said adequate number of busses would be operated as per the demand of metro rail passengers.
Since BRTC operates buses in entire Dhaka, more routes will be added to metro rail passenger service, if necessary, he added.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the first-ever metro rail service of the country on Wednesday and passengers will be allowed to travel on the following day.
Minimum fare for availing metro rail service has been set at Tk 20 and Tk 10 will be added for every two stations.
The service will be operated on Uttara-Agagaon route for the first three months and there will be no stoppage for now. Metro rail will start taking passengers at other stations from 26 March.