Metro rail service halts all of a sudden, commuters stranded
The metro rail has stopped operation abruptly on Saturday evening, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded at various stations.
The service came to a halt around 7:30 pm. The authorities asked the passengers who were in a hurry to travel through alternative means and announced a payback for their tickets.
The sudden announcement brought unexpected troubles to the passengers, particularly the homebound ones.
More than a hundred of passengers were seen disembarking the Kawran Bazar station. One of them, Joy Ghosh, told Prothom Alo that he went to the station to go to Uttara at 7:00 pm, but no train left the station.
It was announced around 7:30 pm that the metro service will not resume today due to technical errors, he said, adding that he got a refund for his single journey ticket.
Prothom Alo made phone calls to multiple officials of the Dhaka mass transit company limited (DMTCL), the operating authority, but none of them responded.