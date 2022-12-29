HC questions legality of primary teacher recruitment on quota basis

The High Court on Thursday issued a rule seeking explanation as to why the recruitment of government primary school teachers on quota basis should not be declared illegal and against the constitution.

The court also questioned why a directive should not be given to recruit 152 writ petitioners in the vacant posts on basis of merit, reports UNB.

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Biswajit Debnath issued the rule during a primary hearing on the writ petition.