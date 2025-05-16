Narir Dake Moitree Jatra
Take effective action against rumors, religious incitement
The interim government has been urged to ensure the safety of women and marginalised communities, and to take effective action against the spread of rumors and religious incitement.
The call came in a declaration at the the Narir Dake Moitree Jatra (March for Solidarity at the Call of Women) programme on Manik Mia Avenue in the capital on Friday afternoon.
Three women from families of July martyrs read out the declaration.
They noted that the government must fulfill its constitutional obligations, particularly in preventing threats of violence against women and marginalised groups, countering misinformation and rumours over the women’s affairs reform commission report, and taking action against the weaponisation of religious sentiments to spread panic.
The declaration also called on those seeking public mandate to clearly state their position on the rights of women, workers, and ethnic, religious, linguistic, and sexual minorities and their political, economic, and personal emancipation.
It was specifically demanded that at least 33 per cent of electoral candidates be women, and it will be gradually proportionate to the women’s share of the population.
They urged the interim government to take immediate steps toward empowering women and marginalised communities in education, healthcare, and socio-economic matters.
The declaration noted that efforts to continue violence and discrimination against the women will not be tolerated. They will prevent conspiracies to deny women's fundamental rights, and efforts to create social unrest and weaponise religion and culture for repression.
“Our culture, religion, and history are immensely diverse, and sensitive,” the declaration read. “We will not allow the narrow interpretations of a few as universal truths, defying the vastness. We will not let any conflict to be manufactured between rights and religion, nor will we accept any ambiguity over dignity.”
The statement added, “We will keep the government and every political party under surveillance for their positions on women. We are committed to dismantling the power structures that retain these oppression.”
They vowed not to abandon the dream of a just Bangladesh, as well as the struggle to achieve it.
The Narir Dake Moitree Jatra began at 3:30 pm on Friday with the national anthem. Organised under the slogan “Samatar Dabite Amra”, the event drew participants from different walks of life, including progressive women, workers, students, teachers, cultural activists, and professionals.
Various organisations have expressed solidarity with this programme. These include Bangladesh Chhatra Union, Biplobi Chhatra Moitri, Samajtanrik Chhatra Front, Nari Mukti Kendra, Udichi Shilpi Goshthi, Hill Women’s Federation, Adivasi Union, Garments Sramik Mukti Andolan, Bigyan Andolan Mancha, Samajtantrik Mahila Forum, Bangladesh Nari Jote, Nari Sanghati, Chhatra Front (Marxist), Teerondaj, Sramik Odhikar Andolan and others.
Following the declaration, a procession marched from Manik Mia Avenue to Indira Road and back, stretching from Rajdhani High School to Sech Bhaban.