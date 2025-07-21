Plane crash at Milestone School building in Uttara: 19 killed, over 150 injured

- Pilot dies
So far, 18 people died as a training aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) crashed into a building of Milestone School and College in the capital’s Uttara on Monday afternoon, the ISPR (Inter-Services Public Relations) said.
Another 164 persons sustained injuries in the incident.
The ISPR in a notification provided the list of dead and injured. According to the list,
1. Kuwait Maitree Hospital: eight were injured, and no death reported;
2. Burn institute: injured 70, dead two;
3. At CMH Dhaka, 14 people were injured and 11 were confirmed dead;
4. At Kurmitola General Hospital, there were no injuries but two deaths were reported.
5. At Lubna General Hospital and Cardiac Centre in Uttara, 11 people were injured and two died.
6. At Uttara Adhunik Hospital, 60 were injured and one person died.
7. At Uttara Crescent Hospital, one person was injured and no deaths were reported.
Earlier, the Director General of the Fire Service and Civil Defence stated that a total of 19 people had died in the incident.
Flight Lieutenant Md Toukir Islam passed away as a training aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) crashed into a building of Milestone School & College. A source confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
120 with burn injuries treated at Uttara Modern Hospital
As many as 120 people with burn injuries took medical treatment at Uttara Modern Hospital, following the crash of training aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force into a building of Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka, just after 12 minutes of take off on Monday afternoon.
The hospital’s assistant director physician Akash confirmed this.
According to him, most of the injured sustained 60-70 per cent burn injuries. Most of the injured are 14-20 years of age. Of the two who died there, one was 15 years old and another one was 20.
The identity of the deceased could not be learned immediately, he added.
At least 19 persons died as a training aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force crashed into a building of Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka, just after 12 minutes of take off on Monday afternoon.
At least another 50 persons have sustained injuries in the incident.
Fire Service and Civil Defence director general Brig. Gen. Mohammad Zahed Kamal disclosed this information to the media after visiting the scene around 4:45 pm today.
According to the ISPR (Inter-Services Public Relations), an F-7 BJI training aircraft of the air force crashed on Monday. The aircraft took off at 1:06 pm today.
Fire service said the training aircraft crashed at 1:18 pm.
The training aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force crashed into a building of Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka, just after 12 minutes of take off.
According to the ISPR (Inter-Services Public Relations), an F-7 BJI training aircraft of the air force crashed on Monday. The aircraft took off at 1:06 pm today.
Fire service said the training aircraft crashed at 1:18 pm.
Following the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft into a building of Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka, an emergency hotline has been opened at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery to assist with casualties.
Emergency Hotline Number is: 01949043697
This service is available for urgent medical assistance and information related to the victims of the incident.
The news of the death of two persons has been learned in connection with the crash of a training aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force into the building of Milestone School & College in the capital’s Uttara on Monday afternoon.
One of them died during the crash of the plane and another one passed away at the National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute as of 4.25 pm.
The Fire Service confirmed the death of one person following the incident.
A one-day state mourning has been declared for tomorrow, Tuesday, following the casualties caused by the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft on the campus of Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka.
On this day, the national flag will be flown at half-mast at all government, semi-government, autonomous institutions, and educational institutions across the country. The flag will also be flown at half-mast on all government and private buildings, as well as at Bangladeshi missions abroad.
Special prayers will be held at all places of worship across the country for the injured and deceased.
As of 3:30pm, 28 people have been admitted to the National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute following the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft in Uttara, Dhaka.
The aircraft crashed into a building of Milestone School and College shortly after 1:00pm today. The Fire Service has confirmed at least one death in the incident. Rescue operations are ongoing at the site. One burn victim after another is being taken to the National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute at Dhaka Medical College.
By 3:30pm, 28 people had been admitted, according to the hospital's admission list. The burn victims are:
Shamim Yusuf (14), Mahin (15), Abid (17), Rafi Barua (21), Sayem (12), Sayem Yusuf (14), Muntaha (11), Nafi (age not given), Meherin (12), Ayman (10), Jayena (13), Imon (17), Rohan (14), Abid (9), Ashraf (37), Yusha (11), Payel (12), Alberta (10), Tasmia (15), Mahia (age not given), Ayon (14), Fayaz (14), Masuma (38), Mahata (14), Shamim, Zakir (55), Niloy (14), and Samia.
One person receiving treatment at the National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute has died following the crash of an Air Force training aircraft into a building of Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka.
Shawon Bin Rahman, a resident physician at the burn unit, confirmed the death to Prothom Alo
According to the Fire Service’s Public Relations Department, the incident was reported at 1:18pm.
It was learned that a training aircraft had crashed into Milestone College.
Their units arrived at the scene at 1:22pm. Currently, eight units from the Uttara, Tongi, Pallabi, Kurmitola, Mirpur, and Purbachal fire stations are working at the site.
Burn victims are being taken one after another to the National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute at Dhaka Medical College. As of 3:00pm today (Monday), 25 people have been admitted there. According to hospital authorities, most of the burn victims are students. However, their identities have not yet been confirmed.
A Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft has crashed into a building of Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka. The Fire Service has confirmed at least one fatality in the incident. Rescue operations are ongoing at the scene.
According to a press release from the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR), the aircraft took off at 1:06 PM today (Monday) before it later crashed.
Chief Adviser Professor Mohammad Yunus has expressed shock at the tragic crash of training aircraft in Uttara.
He wished quick recovery of those injured.
“I asked all authorities including hospitals concerned to tackle the situation with utmost importance,” the CA said in his message.
A Prothom Alo reporter, upon arriving at the scene, observed members of the Army, Fire Service, and Air Force conducting rescue operations. Parents, relatives of schoolchildren, and curious onlookers gathered around the school premises.
Lucky Akter, a parent present at the scene, told Prothom Alo that both of her children studied there. She was able to get her elder child out, but her younger child is still trapped inside. She has not been able to establish any contact with him.
Another parent, Ferdousi Begum, said that her daughter is trapped inside and she, too, has not been able to contact her.
Sabuj Mia, an assistant professor of accounting, told Prothom Alo that the aircraft crashed at the entrance of the school’s two-story building. The school day had just ended—some students had already left, but many were still inside. The aircraft caught fire immediately after the crash.
Two platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members have been deployed in rescue operation and maintaining law and order in the site of crash.
Following the crash of a training aircraft in Uttara, 20 people have been taken to the National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute. Their identities are not immediately known. Hospital authorities said most of them are students.
A training aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force has crashed into a building of Milestone School and College in Uttara area of Dhaka. The Fire Service has confirmed the death of at least one person in the incident. Rescue operations are currently underway at the scene.
Khaled Sarkar, a photojournalist from Prothom Alo who was present at the scene, reported that after the aircraft crashed, a fire broke out in the Milestone School building. He identified the building as Haider Hall.