Plane crash at Milestone School building in Uttara: 19 killed, over 150 injured

So far, 18 people died as a training aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) crashed into a building of Milestone School and College in the capital’s Uttara on Monday afternoon, the ISPR (Inter-Services Public Relations) said.

Another 164 persons sustained injuries in the incident.

The ISPR in a notification provided the list of dead and injured. According to the list,

1. Kuwait Maitree Hospital: eight were injured, and no death reported;

2. Burn institute: injured 70, dead two;

3. At CMH Dhaka, 14 people were injured and 11 were confirmed dead;

4. At Kurmitola General Hospital, there were no injuries but two deaths were reported.

5. At Lubna General Hospital and Cardiac Centre in Uttara, 11 people were injured and two died.

6. At Uttara Adhunik Hospital, 60 were injured and one person died.

7. At Uttara Crescent Hospital, one person was injured and no deaths were reported.

Earlier, the Director General of the Fire Service and Civil Defence stated that a total of 19 people had died in the incident.