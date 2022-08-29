Police recover body of Akram Khan’s housemaid

Police recovered the body of former national team cricketer Akram Khan's housemaid from near Akram Khan's house in Mohakhali DOHS in the capital. The deceased was identified as Sahida, 25.

A team from Kafrul police station went to the spot at around 11.00pm on Sunday after Akram Khan informed them. Sub-inspector (SI) of Kafrul police station, Md Haseeb said, “The housemaid's body was recovered from near the house no. 157 of road no. 3 in Mohakhali DOHS. We will collect evidence from the spot and the body will be sent to the morgue for an autopsy."

When asked whether it was the former cricketer's housemaid's body, SI Md Haseeb said, “Akram Khan is also here with us. We came here after he called us.”