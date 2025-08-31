Bangladesh Agricultural University: Students confine VC, over 200 teachers

Students of two faculties at Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) have confined more than 200 teachers, including the Vice-Chancellor, in protest against the authorities’ refusal to fully implement their demand for a “combined degree”.

The protesting students locked the doors of the Zainul Abedin Auditorium, confining the Vice-Chancellor Professor AK Fazlul Haque Bhuiyan and the assembled faculty members inside around 1:00 pm on Sunday.

As of 6:00pm, the teachers were still being held.