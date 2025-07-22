Uttara aircraft crash: Death toll rises to 22, bodies of 8 handed over to families
Two more individuals injured in the plane crash at Milestone School and College have died while undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.
Resident surgeon Shawon Bin Rahman told Prothom Alo around 1:00 am on Tuesday that one of the patients died at 10:30 pm and the other around 12:00 am.
With this, the toll in the incident rises to 22.
Earlier, eight bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families. The Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) confirmed this in a statement issued late at night.
Names of the eight victims whose bodies were released:
1. Fatema Akter, 9; Father: Goni Sheikh; District: Bagerhat
2. Samiul Karim, 9; District: Barishal
3. Rajoni Islam, 37; District: Kushtia
4. Mehnaz Afrin Huraira, 9; District: Tangail
5. Sharia Akter, 13; Father: Rafique Molla; District: Dhaka
6. Nusrat Jahan Anika, 10; District: Dhaka
7. Saad Salauddin, 9; Father: Mukul Salauddin; District: Dhaka
8. Saima Akter, 9; Father: Shah Alam; District: Gazipur
According to ISPR, the body of Flight Lieutenant Toukir Islam remains at the morgue.