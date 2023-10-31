32 detained from BNP procession in city’s Matuail

Police clashed with leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) as they brought out a procession at Mintu Chattar area in Dhaka’s Matuail today, Tuesday on the first day of the party’s 3-day blockade.
Police said 32 were detained from the spot.
A source of police said 2 buses were vendalised in the area.
Assistant commissioner (AC) of Demra zone police Modhusudan Das told Prothom Alo that BNP leaders and activists hurled brickbats towards police from the procession.
Later police dispersed them.