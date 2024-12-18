Fire at Karail slum
A fire has broken out at the Karail slum in the capital this afternoon.
The fire service and civil defence said in a press statement that the fire originated there around 4:15 pm on Wednesday.
Anwarul Islam, a public relations department officer of the fire service, told Prothom Alo that five firefighting units were working to douse the blaze. Two more units started for the spot but were struggling to move due to heavy traffic congestion on the roads.
He also said The fire broke out in the Boubazar area of Karail, on the banks of Gulshan Lake.