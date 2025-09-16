Govt withdraws 3 DCs
The Deputy Commissioners (DC) of three districts have been withdrawn. The districts are: Cox's Bazar, Chapainawabganj and Madaripur. They have been transferred to different ministry and departments.
This information was given through an announcement by the Ministry of Public Administration on Monday.
Cox’s Bazar DC, Mohammad Salahuddin, has been appointed as joint secretary in the Finance Division to serve in the “National Pay Commission–2025.”
In addition, Chapainawabganj DC, Md. Abdus Samad, has been reassigned as joint secretary in the Ministry of Religious Affairs, while Madaripur DC, Ms Yasmin Akhter, has been posted as joint secretary in the Medical Education and Family Welfare Division.
Meanwhile, Md A. Mannan, private secretary (deputy secretary) of the Chairman of the National Pay Commission, has been appointed as the new Deputy Commissioner of Cox’s Bazar.