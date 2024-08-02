Protestors march Shahbagh from Science Lab intersection
A mass procession of students and common people, which was brought out from Science Lab intersection in the city, marched towards Shahbagh intersection despite rain around 4:12 pm.
Earlier, several hundred students protested at Science Lab intersection in the area as part of the mass procession declared by the Students Against Discrimination after the Jum'a prayer.
The mass procession reached Shahbagh intersection around 4:30 pm.
The students were seen chanting various slogans taking position at the vital intersection.
A large number of police members were seen alert in front of the Shahbagh police station.
The protestors chanted “bhua, bhua” (phony, phony) to the police.
Earlier, some youths blocked the Science Lab intersection around 1:50 pm following the Jum'a prayer at the Baitul Ma’mur Jam-e-Mosque.
Although members of the police were already deployed there, they didn’t obstruct the protesters.