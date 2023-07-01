Muggers target dawn for attack: DMP commissioner

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq has commented that muggers in Dhaka prefer dawn as the time to commit crime
He said this today, Saturday, in reply to questions from journalists after laying wreaths at the mural of two police members who were killed in Gulshan’s Holey Artisan militant attack.
Regarding the state of mugging in Dhaka, Khandker Golam Faruq said, “Dhaka city becomes deserted at night. The streets become even more desolate after 2 in the morning.”
“We are working on these issues. We are also working on how to increase our policing skills even further,” he added.
The DMP commissioner added, “Hopefully, muggers who target daybreak for snatching will not be able to do that anymore. We are investigating the incident from this morning (DMP traffic’s constable in Tejgaon division Mizanur Rahman Talukder has been killed in a knife attack at Farmgate). Steps will be taken against the people responsible for the incident fast.”