Metro rail to resume operations within seven days
Road transport and bridges affairs adviser Muhammad Fauzul Kabir Khan today said that Dhaka Metro Rail services will resume within seven days.
"Metro rail will be resumed its operations within seven days," he told a view-exchange meeting with ministry officials at the ministry conference room here.
The adviser said that students sacrificed their lives to establish the rights of all citizens and create equal opportunities for all in all fields.
"We have to pay the blood debt of the students. Common people's perception about the ministry should be changed. And for this, corruption must be prevented and transparency and accountability of the organization must be ensured," he added.
Paying tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War in 1971 and the martyrs of the student movement in July, Fauzul Kabir Khan said, "This government is not a government of float in the water of tide. The government will not back turn from taking any tough decision for public welfare."
He suggested reducing cost of all activities, maintaining quality of works and transparency in tender related works.
Among others, road transport and highway division secretary Md Ehsanul Haque and officials concerned were present in the meeting.