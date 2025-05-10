Mass gathering begins at Shahbagh
The prescheduled mass gathering programme has begun at Shahbagh in Dhaka, with the demand that the government impose a ban on Awami League.
Leaders and activists from different organisations, including National Citizen Party (NCP), Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir and United Peoples Bangladesh (UP Bangladesh), joined the programme after 3:00pm. More parties and organisations are supposed to join there.
NCP leaders Hasnat Abdullah, Sarjis Alam, UP Bangladesh convener Ali Ahsan Zunayed, Chhatra Shibir leader Sibgatullah, and some other leaders took position on the stairs under the giant screen around 3:30pm. They urged all to take position on the street and maintain discipline.
Sarjis Alam urged all not to use any megaphones other than the central one, as the programme will take place with the same demand.