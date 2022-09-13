Ground handling work of 3rd terminal to be outsourced to int’l standard organisation

He said the international standard organisation does not mean only foreign companies. It can be domestic or foreign. “We will select the organisation according to its quality,” he said.
Passengers at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport have been facing problems like the mishandling of luggage due to various irregularities and mismanagement of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, which has been doing the ground handling itself for many years now, CAAB sources said.
We are thinking of inviting an international tender for the ground handling of the third terminal. Only those who are considered eligible by following all the rules and conditions will get the work
Taking into consideration the issue of passengers suffering, the ground and cargo handling activities of the new third terminal will be outsourced to an international standard organisation.
The chairman said that Biman Bangladesh Airlines has been asked several times to take care of every single luggage. They were even asked to treat luggage as passengers, but they did not listen to them, which is really unfortunate.
“We want to provide international quality service where passengers will not have any complaints,” he said. At the same time, it will help to increase the government’s income, he added.
State minister for civil aviation and tourism Mahbub Ali told news agency UNB, “We are thinking of inviting an international tender for the ground handling of the third terminal. Only those who are considered eligible by following all the rules and conditions will get the work. Our aim is to provide better service to passengers, for that we will do everything possible.”
“No compromise will be made over the quality of the work of this terminal. Only quality products specified in the tender will be supplied for this project, nothing else will be accepted. Anything that causes loss to the state or people will not be tolerated here,” he said.
“The organisations which are doing ground handling in developed countries will be selected. We will not compromise with anyone on the quality of airport services,” he added.
The state minister also said they want to provide quality and hassle-free service to every passenger as in developed countries.