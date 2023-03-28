Heavy traffic congestion in city, DMP cites 3 reasons

Capital Dhaka has been embroiled in heavy traffic since Monday, the first working day after three holidays.

However, the situation has not improved on Tuesday as well.

Shajahan Shiraji, an official of a private office in the capital, started for Farmgate from the Uttara area on a motorcycle at around 9:00am on Tuesday. He first stopped near the Kaula bus stand. There was huge traffic congestion on the road from Kaula to Khilkhet.

Then again, he stopped on the Banani flyover. He was stuck there for 20 minutes. It took almost one and a half hours to reach his destination.

City dwellers have been suffering like this in almost every area of the capital since Monday. There was huge traffic on Monday, especially after the office hours.