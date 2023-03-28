Heavy traffic congestion in city, DMP cites 3 reasons

Sharing his experience on the roads on Monday, Saiful Islam said, “I left Karwan Bazar at 4:30 pm and reached Niketon at 6.30 pm. It takes about 20 to 25 minutes on normal days.”
Shuvo Rahman, an employee at a private firm, lives in the Zigatola area in the capital. It took over three and half hours to reach Jigatola from his office in Niketon via Gulshan-1 and Mohakhali. So was the situation in almost all the areas in the city after office hours on Monday.
There is heavy traffic congestion on the streets of the capital on Tuesday as well. It took more than double the usual time today (Tuesday) to reach Karwan Bazar from Aftabnagar area, said Saddam Hossain, an employee at a private firm in the capital’s Karwan Bazar area.
He said there was severe traffic congestion at the Rampura U-loop, on the road from Rampura to the airport, the road from FDC to Sonargaon and in the Karwan Bazar area.
Saddam Said, “It took about seven to eight minutes to reach Rampura U-loop from Aftabnagar G block. But I was stuck there (Rampura U-loop) for about 10 minutes. However, there was no congestion in Hatirjheel.”
“The pressure of vehicles was high on the road from in front of the Mahanagar Project to the FDC area. Seeing the heavy traffic on this road, I took the Mayor Annisul Huq Road in the Satrasta area. However, there was severe traffic congestion on this road as well, it took me over 40 minutes to reach Karwan Bazar from there”, Saddam added.
This correspondent spoke to Munibur Rahman, additional commissioner (traffic) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMO). He pointed out three reasons behind the heavy traffic congestion all over the city.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Munibur Rahman said, “The office hours have been reduced in Ramadan. Therefore, all people, who leave office at different times in normal times, are getting out at the same time now. Naturally, the pressure of vehicles on the roads is quite higher than the normal times."
Besides, the police official said, several roads in the city have been cut for different projects. It also causes the traffic congestion. And the third reason is the heavy traffic congestion on the roads in Gulshan and Uttara.
Usually vehicles run at a high speed on these roads. Therefore, traffic congestion on these roads affects the traffic system in the entire city.