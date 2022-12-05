RAB ready to tackle ‘any situation’ arising over BNP’s 10 December rally

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) is ready to tackle any situation that may arise over BNP’s 10 December rally in Dhaka, commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of the elite force’s legal and media wing, said today.

Bomb disposal unit of RAB, special force, special dog squad, and helicopter unit are on alert centering the rally, while RAB intelligence team – in plainclothes – will also be deployed to prevent any untoward incident, he said while speaking at a press briefing held at RAB’s Karwan Bazar media office.