RAB ready to tackle ‘any situation’ arising over BNP’s 10 December rally

Responding to a question on the security preparation of the elite force, Commander Moin said, “A stable situation is prevailing in the country at the moment.”
“The government and political parties are conducting their political activities, and RAB has generally gained confidence in arresting criminals, drug dealers, those possessing illegal weapons and those who have arrest warrants issued against them,” he added.
Besides, there will be a routine patrol team, check-posts and Intelligence surveillance centering BNP’s rally in Dhaka, so that any kind of sabotage attempt can be prevented.
On 27 September, BNP announced a series of public rallies in 10 divisional cities. The party will conclude the programmes by holding the last rally in Dhaka on 10 December.
BNP has long been demanding that the next general election be held under a caretaker government, not under any political government – a demand outright rejected by the ruling Awami League as the constitution does not contain any such provision.