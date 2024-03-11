SCBA polls: 3 assistant attorney generals relieved
Three assistant attorney generals have been relieved from their posts in connection with scuffle centering the counting of votes in the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) election.
Their appointment was cancelled through a notification issued on Sunday signed by solicitor Runa Nahid Akhter as per the order of the President.
The three assistant attorneys general are - Md Zakir Hossain, Kazi Bashir Ahmed and Shyama Akhter.
Of the three assistant attorney generals, Md Zakir Hossain and Kazi Bashir Ahmed are accused in a case filed by assistant attorney general Saifur Rahman Chowdhury Saif, who was injured in an attack over the counting of votes in the Supreme Court Bar Association election.
An unexpected scenario was created over the announcement of the results of the SCBA election where voting was held peacefully in two days on 6 and 7 March.
Nahid Sultana Juthi, one of the secretary candidates in the election, was vocal in favour of counting votes on Thursday night while Awami League-backed secretary candidate Monjurul Haque wanted to count the votes in ‘daylight’ at 3:00 pm on Friday.
A brawl began between the supporters of both sides and a scuffle took place in the early hours of Friday and a video of attacking an assistant attorney general went viral.
Saifur Rahman Siddique on 8 March filed a case against 20 lawyers, including BNP-backed candidate Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kajol and independent candidate Nahid Sultana Juthi, and 30-40 unnamed lawyers in connection with assault and vandalism during the SCBA election on 8 March.
Police arrested Barrister Osman Chowdhury on Friday night. Detective Branch (DB) of police raided the house of Nahid Sultana and arrested several people. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police arrested Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kajol on Saturday evening. Later, a Dhaka court placed Kajol on a four-day remand.
Five lawyers including Kazi Bashir Ahmed, Tushar, Tariqul, Enamul Haque Sumon and Barrister Osman Chowdhury were placed on a 3-day remand in the case on Saturday.