Prayers and tributes at Khaleda Zia’s grave
BNP leaders, activists and numerous people are visiting the grave of former prime minister and party chairperson Khaleda Zia to offer prayers. They are paying their respects there.
The entrance to Zia Udyan was opened after 12:00 pm today, Thursday. Earlier, from 11:00 am, a crowd gathered to visit Khaleda Zia’s grave, but they were not allowed to enter at that time due to security restrictions. The gate was opened around 12:00 pm.
After the entrance was opened, BNP leaders, activists and members of the public went to visit Khaleda Zia’s grave. Many of them paid tribute by placing flowers and offered prayers.
Many of those who came to Zia Udyan had travelled from outside Dhaka. Fatema Sharmin from Munshiganj, who is not involved in BNP politics, came to touch the soil of the grave out of affection for Khaleda Zia. Panchagarh district BNP president Zahirul Islam also visited the grave to offer prayers.
Until 11:00 am no one was being allowed inside Zia Udyan. Vehicular movement on the road in front of the park was also suspended. A police member on duty, Nazrul, said no one was being allowed to enter the park due to strict instructions.
Vehicular movement on the road in front of Zia Udyan was allowed after 11:00 am. When the entrance was opened after 12:00 pm, BNP leaders, activists and members of the public went to visit Khaleda Zia’s grave. Women were in the majority among those who came.
Khaleda Zia died while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital last Tuesday. Her janaza and burial were completed yesterday, Wednesday. Countless people, regardless of political affiliation, joined her janaza. After the janaza, Khaleda Zia was buried at Zia Udyan beside the grave of her husband, former president and BNP founder Ziaur Rahman.