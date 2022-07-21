DSCC seals Ganoshasthaya hospital over tax dues

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has sealed Ganoshasthaya Nagar Hospital for non-payment of holding taxes since 1998-99, reports UNB.

A team, led by DSCC property officer and executive magistrate Muniruzzaman, conducted the drive to seal the hospital on Wednesday.

This hospital has not cleared the holding tax dues of Tk 24 million for 24 years, the DSCC said in a press release.

"Despite many notices and reminders for over a year, the hospital authorities failed to respond," said Muniruzzaman.

"However, during the drive, the hospital authorities paid Tk 1 million and promised to pay the remaining dues after a consultation with the mayor," he added.