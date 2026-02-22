City

Niaz Ahmed Khan submits resignation from Dhaka University vice-chancellor post

Niaz Ahmed Khan has tended in his resingation as vice-chancellor of Dhaka University (DU).

This information was announced today, Sunday, in a press release from the university’s public relations office.

On 10 February, Niaz Ahmed Khan had stated that he wished to step down from his responsibilities.

That afternoon, at a press conference held in the Professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury virtual classroom adjacent to the vice-chancellor’s office, Niaz Ahmed Khan reportedly said, “…I now feel that we have reached a good stage in fulfilling this responsibility, and I wish to step down.”

