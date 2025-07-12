Lal Chand murder: Students hold protests in Dhaka
Students from various educational institutions staged demonstration in Dhaka, demanding a fair trial for trader Lal Chand Sohag, who was brutally murdered in front of the capital Mitford Hospital.
More than 50 students staged demonstration at the main gate of BRAC University under the banner ‘BRAC University Sochetan Shikkharthi Somaj’ around 1:00 pm on Saturday.
Students from North South University (NSU), East West University and Eden College also held demonstrations separately on their campus.
During the protest, BRAC University students chanted slogans such as, “Raise your voice again, dig the grave of the extortionists,” “Extortionists collect money, how can an interim [government] work?” “Let the weapons of ’24 roar once more,” and “Who gave you the right to kill, you monster?”
Farabi Jisan, a tenth semester student of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) department at BRAC University, condemned the incident. He said, "Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal leaders and activists beat a man to death with stones in front of Mitford Hospital because of extortion. Yet, those who did it remain unaccountable; the parties only expelled them without taking the responsibility. We believe their political affiliations were used to carry out the murder. We demand a fair trial. Any student organisation capable of brutally killing someone should not be allowed to operate on our campus. Whether it is the Chhatra Dal or Chhatra Shibir, no party committee should exist at BRAC University. The committee of Chhatra Dal must be revoked today."
Another CSE student, Saifullah Sakib said, "The spirit of working together after the revolution has been corrupted. Political violence has increased. We strongly condemn this brutal murder."
Another BRAC student Murad Al Hasan said, "We are calling on Tarique Rahman to return to the country. Lead your party and manage your vote bank. Practice politics that brings change."
On 11 June, Chhatra Dal announced a seven-member partial committee at BRAC University for one year. At today’s protest, students issued three demands, including revocation of that committee.
A leaflet distributed by students presented the three demands: First, political activity on BRAC University campus must be banned, and any committee announced under the university’s name must be immediately and officially withdrawn. If anyone dares repeat such action in the future, they must be expelled from the university. Second, all individuals directly or indirectly involved in the Chawk Bazar killing, including those big fishes, who are sheltering extortionists and criminals, must be swiftly brought to justice. Third, extortion and violence under political identities must be stopped at all places like marketplaces, shops, bus and tempo stands in every district.
Protesting students also issued a 48-hour ultimatum for the interim government to end extortion nationwide. If no significant steps become visible within that time, they would go for long-term movement.
Earlier, NSU students brought out a procession in the Bashundhara residential area around 12:00 pm. As the procession ended at NSU Gate 1, it was joined by students from Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB).
Students of East West University also staged demonstration in front of the university gate around 1:00 am. Students from Eden College held a human chain outside their campus.
Scrap metal trader Lal Chand alias Sohag, 39, was brutally killed in front of the capital’s Mitford Hospital on 9 July 2025. He was summoned, beaten with stones and bricks, his body mutilated, then stripped and trampled on.
So far, five people have been arrested in connection with the incident, according to Home Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury and Law Adviser Asif Nazrul. Leaders and activists of Juba Dal, Chhatra Dal, and Swechchhasebok Dal are believed to be involved in the murder.
Meanwhile, Juba Dal expelled two accused of the case from the party on Friday evening. Chhatra Dal and Swechchhasebak Dal also expelled two accused of the case from their organisations.