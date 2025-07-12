Lal Chand murder: Students hold protests in Dhaka

Students from various educational institutions staged demonstration in Dhaka, demanding a fair trial for trader Lal Chand Sohag, who was brutally murdered in front of the capital Mitford Hospital.

More than 50 students staged demonstration at the main gate of BRAC University under the banner ‘BRAC University Sochetan Shikkharthi Somaj’ around 1:00 pm on Saturday.

Students from North South University (NSU), East West University and Eden College also held demonstrations separately on their campus.