Severe traffic congestion in Dhaka, traffic police blame 2 political rallies

Traffic congestion in the capital is typically worse in the morning on any working day. Generally, the traffic is heaviest between 8:30 am and 10:30 am.

However, even during these peak hours, the kind of congestion seen this Wednesday morning on the road from Bijoy Sarani to Farmgate was unusual.

A visit from Bijoy Sarani to Karwan Bazar around 9:00 am showed there were vehicles but not a single one was moving.