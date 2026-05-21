Metro rail: Changes during Eid holidays

During the holy festival of Eid-ul-Azha, there will be a seven-day government holiday from 25 to 31 May.

During this period, Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project (Line-6) has published the schedule for metro rail operations.

This year, Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated in the country on 28 May (Thursday). The metro rail authorities have announced that the metro rail will be closed on Eid day.

For the other six days of the government holiday, the metro rail will remain operational.

According to the metro rail authorities, the first metro rail from Uttara North will depart at 6: 30 AM. The first metro rail from Motijheel will depart at 7: 15 AM.