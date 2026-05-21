Metro rail: Changes during Eid holidays
During the holy festival of Eid-ul-Azha, there will be a seven-day government holiday from 25 to 31 May.
During this period, Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project (Line-6) has published the schedule for metro rail operations.
This year, Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated in the country on 28 May (Thursday). The metro rail authorities have announced that the metro rail will be closed on Eid day.
For the other six days of the government holiday, the metro rail will remain operational.
According to the metro rail authorities, the first metro rail from Uttara North will depart at 6: 30 AM. The first metro rail from Motijheel will depart at 7: 15 AM.
The last metro rail from Uttara North will depart at 9: 30 PM, and the last metro rail from Motijheel will depart at 10: 10 PM.
During the Eid holiday period, the metro rail will operate at intervals (headway) of 12 to 15 minutes. The number of trips may be increased or decreased based on passenger demand, according to the metro rail authorities.
The metro rail authorities have also mentioned that during the government holiday, single journey tickets will be available for purchase from 6: 40 AM to 9: 20 PM.
They have stated that it will also be possible to recharge money on the MRT or Rapid Pass.
The day after Eid will be Friday (29 May). On that day, single journey tickets will be available for purchase at Uttara North Metro Rail Station from 2: 45 PM and at Motijheel Metro Rail Station from 3: 05 PM. At the same time, Rapid Passes will also be available for purchase.
During this holiday period, ticket sales at all metro rail stations will be closed after 9: 20 PM.