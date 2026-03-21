80,000 visitors flock to national zoo

Around 80,000 visitors gathered at the Bangladesh National Zoo in the capital’s Mirpur area on Eid day.

The zoo’s director, Rafiqul Islam Talukdar, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo on Saturday evening.

He said that approximately 80,000 people visited the zoo that day, adding that the number could increase on Sunday if the weather remains favourable.

The zoo houses 3,523 animals of 137 species, including Bengal tigers, black bears, hyenas, elephants, hippopotamuses, kangaroos, pythons, gharials, and ostriches.

On the ground, large crowds of visitors were seen throughout the zoo. People came from Dhaka and nearby districts—some with families, others with friends, as well as many young couples.

Some strolled around observing the animals, while others took selfies or photos and videos. Many also posed for pictures against the zoo’s natural backdrop. In this way, visitors shared the joy of Eid with their loved ones.