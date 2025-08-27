City

Engineering students attempt March to Jamuna, police fire sound grenades

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Police fire sound grenades to disperse the protesting students while they attempted to go towards Jamuna, the official residence of the Chief Adviser, in Dhaka on 27 August 2025Prothom Alo

Engineering students, who have been staging protests with a three-point demand for the last two days, attempted to march towards the Chief Adviser’s residence at Jamuna on Wednesday afternoon.

A scuffle broke out between police and the students, during which the law enforcement agency members fired sound grenades, prompting the students to retreat.

The incident occurred around 1:30 pm today.

Police use batons to disperse the protesting students while they attempted to go towards Jamuna, the official residence of the Chief Adviser, in Dhaka on 27 August 2025
Prothom Alo

Earlier, as part of their pre-announced “Long March to Dhaka” programme, students had occupied the Shahbagh intersection at around 11:00 am, bringing traffic in Shahbagh and surrounding roads to a halt.

The protesting students at Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka on 27 August 2025
Prothom Alo

Later, the demonstrators began marching towards Jamuna around 1:30 pm and tried to pass the Hotel Intercontinental crossing.

The police blocked their advance, leading to a confrontation. At one stage, police fired sound grenades, after which the students pulled back instead of proceeding further towards Jamuna.

Police fire sound grenades to disperse the protesting students while they attempted to go towards Jamuna, the official residence of the Chief Adviser, in Dhaka on 27 August 2025
Prothom Alo

* More to follow …

