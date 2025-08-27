Engineering students attempt March to Jamuna, police fire sound grenades
Engineering students, who have been staging protests with a three-point demand for the last two days, attempted to march towards the Chief Adviser’s residence at Jamuna on Wednesday afternoon.
A scuffle broke out between police and the students, during which the law enforcement agency members fired sound grenades, prompting the students to retreat.
The incident occurred around 1:30 pm today.
Earlier, as part of their pre-announced “Long March to Dhaka” programme, students had occupied the Shahbagh intersection at around 11:00 am, bringing traffic in Shahbagh and surrounding roads to a halt.
Later, the demonstrators began marching towards Jamuna around 1:30 pm and tried to pass the Hotel Intercontinental crossing.
The police blocked their advance, leading to a confrontation. At one stage, police fired sound grenades, after which the students pulled back instead of proceeding further towards Jamuna.
* More to follow …