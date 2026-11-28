Police seek undertaking from buildings and establishments within 20 metres of Metro rail
Police are collecting written undertakings from owners of buildings and institutions located within 20 metres of the metro rail boundary to strengthen security around the system, which has been declared a Key Point Installation (KPI). In some areas, police are also issuing verbal warnings and instructions.
The initiative, taken against the backdrop of recent acts of sabotage, requires owners of the buildings and the institutions operating there to pledge to fulfil various security responsibilities, including preventing sabotage, monitoring suspicious individuals and restricting access to rooftops and restricted areas.
Police at the respective stations are collecting the pledges under the KPI Security Policy 2013 and keeping them in their records. This information emerged from visits to Mirpur, Pallabi and Motijheel in the capital. Security personnel at at least 10 buildings near metro rail lines in these areas were interviewed.
However, the police initiative varies somewhat from one area to another. While building owners in Mirpur and Pallabi have been given verbal warnings and instructions, police have collected written pledges in Motijheel. A state-owned bank's head office, located near Motijheel metro station, has also been asked to submit such an undertaking.
A security official of the bank, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said Motijheel police had collected a written undertakings from them and instructed them to ensure security to prevent sabotage. In view of the situation, the bank has also issued security instructions for its officers and employees.
While police have collected written pledges in Motijheel, they have issued verbal instructions in Mirpur. Rubel Akand, manager of Anamika Concord building in Shewrapara, Mirpur, told Prothom Alo that police had been issuing similar instructions to nearby buildings since the metro rail began operations. Police warn them whenever an incident occurs. They were given another warning two weeks ago.
They have locked the building's rooftop and assigned a person to oversee security. However, they have not received any written instructions or pledge forms.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mirpur Police Station Hafizur Rahman told Prothom Alo that they regularly take measures to ensure the security of KPI-designated installations. As part of these measures, they have issued verbal warnings to building owners.
Harun Or Rashid, caretaker of a building near Mirpur-11 metro station, said police occasionally warned them about security matters. They had also recently received verbal instructions and were taking measures accordingly.
Instructions to monitor rooftops and surrounding areas
A review of the pledge forms and related documents shows that the government has designated all installations of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) as Class ''1(a)'' KPIs.
Under the KPI Security Policy 2013, adequate precautionary measures must be taken to prevent direct surveillance of important installations from nearby high-rise buildings as part of ensuring their external security. The policy also requires security clearance for buildings and installations located within 20 metres of a KPI's boundary wall.
The pledge form states that building owners must ensure that no individual or group can engage in anti-state activities, activities that threaten public safety or acts of sabotage inside the building, on balconies or on rooftops. Building owners and tenants must remain vigilant in this regard.
Necessary measures must also be taken to prevent direct observation and surveillance of metro rail installations from nearby buildings. Screens or curtains have been recommended for this purpose. Buildings must also have round-the-clock surveillance through CCTV cameras.
Access to rooftops and restricted areas has also been restricted. During office hours, and particularly at night after office hours, no officer, employee or outsider will be allowed to enter these areas without permission. Security personnel must be assigned to conduct regular patrols around the clock.
If the movements or behaviour of any resident, tenant or prospective tenant appear suspicious, the matter must be reported immediately to the local police station and metro rail authorities.
Furthermore, if any part of a building is rented out to a new tenant or handed over to another party, the building owner must inform the new occupant of the conditions outlined in the pledge and ensure compliance with them.
The pledge form further states that violations of these conditions, or any act of sabotage taking place in the building concerned, may result in punitive or legal action against the building owner and the relevant institution under existing laws and the KPI Security Policy.
Meanwhile, an office order issued by the Office of the Chief Engineer of the Roads and Highways Department on 18 November instructed all institutions under the department to ensure the security of government assets and infrastructure.
The directive was issued in view of the country's current law and order situation to prevent arson and other untoward incidents. It also calls for ensuring the security of important KPI-designated installations and taking action under the relevant rules against officials and employees who fail to comply with the instructions.
Motijheel Police Station OC Kamruzzaman Talukdar told Prothom Alo that written pledges had been collected only from institutions and buildings located close to the metro rail.
"There is nothing particularly significant about this. The initiative is mainly intended to raise public awareness," he said.
He added that the measures had been taken to ensure the security of the metro rail, as it is a KPI-designated installation, so that people remain alert if anyone attempts sabotage or if they notice suspicious individuals in the surrounding areas.
OC Kamruzzaman further said they were raising public awareness in response to the instructions they had received. If everyone remains vigilant in their respective positions, sabotage can be prevented, and public safety will not be compromised.