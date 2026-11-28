Police are collecting written undertakings from owners of buildings and institutions located within 20 metres of the metro rail boundary to strengthen security around the system, which has been declared a Key Point Installation (KPI). In some areas, police are also issuing verbal warnings and instructions.

The initiative, taken against the backdrop of recent acts of sabotage, requires owners of the buildings and the institutions operating there to pledge to fulfil various security responsibilities, including preventing sabotage, monitoring suspicious individuals and restricting access to rooftops and restricted areas.

Police at the respective stations are collecting the pledges under the KPI Security Policy 2013 and keeping them in their records. This information emerged from visits to Mirpur, Pallabi and Motijheel in the capital. Security personnel at at least 10 buildings near metro rail lines in these areas were interviewed.

However, the police initiative varies somewhat from one area to another. While building owners in Mirpur and Pallabi have been given verbal warnings and instructions, police have collected written pledges in Motijheel. A state-owned bank's head office, located near Motijheel metro station, has also been asked to submit such an undertaking.

A security official of the bank, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said Motijheel police had collected a written undertakings from them and instructed them to ensure security to prevent sabotage. In view of the situation, the bank has also issued security instructions for its officers and employees.