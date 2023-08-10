Metrorail service up to Motijheel to open in October

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the metrorail service from Agargon to Motijheel at the end of this October.
Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), the organisation responsible for the construction and operation of the metrorail, managing director MAN Siddique said this at a of tree plantation inauguration event in Agargaon on Wednesday.
ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, secretary of the Road Transport and Highways Division, inaugurated the event to plant tree samplings on the road divider below the Uttara-Agargaon section of the metrorail.
The secretary said the metrorail section up to Motijheel will open any day after 15 October when the prime minister will give us a date.
DMTCL managing director MAN Siddique said initially metrorail will stop at Farmgate, the Secretariat and Motijheel. All other stations will open in phases from January, he added.
“We are hoping to complete of all of our work by 15 October, after that when prime ministry will give us a date, metrorail service up to Motijheel will be inaugurated for commuting that day.”
Saying that all trains will not go to Motijheel at the beginning, he added some trains will move to Motjheel and other will go to Agargaon. Trains will have number, indicating which one will go to Motijheel and which one will go to Agargaon.
The Road Transport and Highways Division secretary said 5,747 large-size saplings and 28,718 small-size saplings will be planted on the road divider below the Uttara-Agargaon section of the metrorail.