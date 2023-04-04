Banga Bazar market fire under control after 6 hrs

The massive fire that broke out at the Bangabazar market in Dhaka on Tuesday morning has been brought under control after more than six hours of frantic efforts, reports UNB.
The blaze was brought under control around 12:36 pm, said Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.
However, black smoke is still coming out from different places and firefighters were still working to fully douse the fire, he said.
The devastating fire broke out at the market around 6:10am and spread soon.
Forty-eight firefighting units were engaged in extinguishing the blaze.
However, what caused the fire could not be known yet.
A team of army personnel also joined the efforts to to douse the devastating fire, said ISPR.