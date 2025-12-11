Student injured in clash dies; road blockade in Farmgate causes heavy gridlock
A group of students blocked roads in the Farmgate area of the capital to protest, bringing traffic to a standstill and causing severe congestion.
The protest began around 11:00 am today, Thursday, following the death of a student who was injured in a clash between two groups at the Tejgaon College hostel. Tejgaon Division Deputy Commissioner of Police Ibne Mizan provided this information.
Ibne Mizan said the student succumbed to injuries last night while undergoing treatment. In response, Tejgaon College students staged a protest in front of the institution this morning, later moving to the roads in Farmgate.
Police sources said several hundred students blocked the roads, halting traffic and causing significant congestion, resulting in hardship for commuters.