Senior journalist Bibhuranjan Sarkar missing for 2 days
Senior journalist Bibhuranjan Sarkar, 71, has been missing for the last two days. He currently works as Senior Assistant Editor at the daily Ajker Patrika.
Bibhuranjan Sarkar left his residence in the capital’s Siddheswari around 10:00 am on Thursday, intending to go to the newspaper’s office in Banasree. Since then, there has been no trace of him.
His son, Hrito Sarkar, filed a general diary (GD) with Ramna police station Thursday night, reporting his father’s disappearance.
According to the GD, Bibhuranjan Sarkar had left his mobile phone at home when he set off for work. As he did not return by 9:00 pm, Hrito contacted Ajker Patrika’s Editor, Kamrul Hasan, who informed him that he (Bibhuranjan Sarkar) did not go to the office. Despite extensive inquiries at various locations, his whereabouts remain unknown.
Speaking to Prothom Alo at around 3:45 pm today, Friday, Bibhuranjan Sarkar’s wife, Shefali Sarkar, said, “He left home yesterday morning, saying he was going to the Ajker Patrika office. He told me he would be back by 5:00 pm. But since then there has been no news of him.”
Confirming that police officers had visited their residence in the afternoon, she added, “They told us they are investigating the matter.”
When asked, Ramna police station Inspector (investigation) Tariq Islam told Prothom Alo, “We are reviewing CCTV footage to determine what might have happened after Bibhuranjan Sarkar left his residence.”