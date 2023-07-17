EC monitoring Dhaka-17 by-polls, elections of 2 municipalities through CCTV cameras

The Election Commission (EC) is keeping an eye on the Dhaka-17 by-polls and elections of Pirojpur Bhandaria and Jashore’s Benapole municipalities through CCTV cameras Monday (17 July, 2023) from the control room in Dhaka, UNB reports.

The Election Commission has set up 1,058 CCTV cameras, including 853 for Dhaka-17 constituency, to monitor the elections, said EC sources.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal; Election Commissioners Brigadier General (retd) Ahsan Habib Khan, Rasheda Sultana, Md Anisur Rahman; Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath; NID Director General AKM Humayun Kabir; and IDEA-2 Project Director Brigadier General Abul Hasnat Mohammad Sayem have been monitoring the polls since this morning.