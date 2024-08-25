Metro rail resumes operations after 37 days
The metro rail has resumed its operations from Uttara to Motijheel stations this morning, following a 37-day suspension.
The service was declared suspended indefinitely on 18 July when a police box at the Mirpur-10 intersection was set on fire during the quota reform protests. The following day, the Mirpur-10 and Kazipara stations were vandalised extensively.
For now, the train will stop at all stations except for Mirpur-10 and Kazipara. The schedule has been published on Facebook and official website, according to the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL).
In a meeting on 11 August, the interim government decided to resume metro rail service from 17 August. However, it did not happen as per plan as the DMTCL authorities could not complete technical trials due to unavoidable reasons.
It was later learned that the metro rail was ready for operation, but lower-level DMTCL officials had called for a work-abstention programme, demanding the removal of disparities with other officials.
According to DMTCL sources, the striking officials returned to work on 20 August following assurances that their demands would be met.