Shahbagh blocked for 5 demands including Bhola–Barishal Bridge construction
Protesters on Friday afternoon blocked the Shahbagh intersection in the capital to press a five-point demand, including the construction of the Bhola–Barishal Bridge.
Although the pre-announced ‘Long March to Dhaka’ programme began at 3:00 pm in front of the National Museum, the demonstration later moved toward Shahbagh, blocking the intersection.
As a result, all traffic movement through the intersection came to a standstill. Protesters chanted slogans such as “We want a bridge, Bhola–Barishal Bridge,” “Our only demand—build the Bhola–Barishal Bridge,” and “You take our gas, what do we get in return?”
From early afternoon, demonstrators began gathering at Shahbagh. Small processions were later seen arriving from various parts of the city.
In addition to the bridge, their demands include establishing a medical college in Bhola, gas-based industrial development, establishing a public university, and building a sustainable embankment and marine drive to prevent river erosion.
Atiq Yasir Aqil, coordinator of the protest, told Prothom Alo, “We will remain at Shahbagh until 6:00 pm. Our next programme will be announced later.”
Adil Hossain, a media worker from Bhola who joined the protest at Shahbagh, told Prothom Alo that since Bhola lacks direct road connectivity with the rest of the country, the district’s natural gas resources cannot significantly contribute to the national economy.
“Bhola is currently isolated from the rest of the country. A bridge would change that,” he said.