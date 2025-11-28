Shahbagh blocked for 5 demands including Bhola–Barishal Bridge construction

Protesters on Friday afternoon blocked the Shahbagh intersection in the capital to press a five-point demand, including the construction of the Bhola–Barishal Bridge.

Although the pre-announced ‘Long March to Dhaka’ programme began at 3:00 pm in front of the National Museum, the demonstration later moved toward Shahbagh, blocking the intersection.

As a result, all traffic movement through the intersection came to a standstill. Protesters chanted slogans such as “We want a bridge, Bhola–Barishal Bridge,” “Our only demand—build the Bhola–Barishal Bridge,” and “You take our gas, what do we get in return?”