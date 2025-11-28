City

Shahbagh blocked for 5 demands including Bhola–Barishal Bridge construction

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Protesters block Shahbagh intersection on 28 November 2025, demanding the construction of the Bhola–Barishal Bridge. The blockade caused heavy traffic congestion in surrounding roads, leaving ambulances and other vehicles stranded.Dipu Malakar

Protesters on Friday afternoon blocked the Shahbagh intersection in the capital to press a five-point demand, including the construction of the Bhola–Barishal Bridge.

Although the pre-announced ‘Long March to Dhaka’ programme began at 3:00 pm in front of the National Museum, the demonstration later moved toward Shahbagh, blocking the intersection.

As a result, all traffic movement through the intersection came to a standstill. Protesters chanted slogans such as “We want a bridge, Bhola–Barishal Bridge,” “Our only demand—build the Bhola–Barishal Bridge,” and “You take our gas, what do we get in return?”

Protesters march through the Shahbagh area of the capital on 28 November 2025, demanding the construction of the Bhola–Barishal Bridge.
Dipu Malakar

From early afternoon, demonstrators began gathering at Shahbagh. Small processions were later seen arriving from various parts of the city.

In addition to the bridge, their demands include establishing a medical college in Bhola, gas-based industrial development, establishing a public university, and building a sustainable embankment and marine drive to prevent river erosion.

Due to the blockade demanding the Bhola–Barishal Bridge, vehicular movement through Shahbagh intersection halts on 28 November 2025.
Dipu Malakar

Atiq Yasir Aqil, coordinator of the protest, told Prothom Alo, “We will remain at Shahbagh until 6:00 pm. Our next programme will be announced later.”

Adil Hossain, a media worker from Bhola who joined the protest at Shahbagh, told Prothom Alo that since Bhola lacks direct road connectivity with the rest of the country, the district’s natural gas resources cannot significantly contribute to the national economy.

“Bhola is currently isolated from the rest of the country. A bridge would change that,” he said.

