Almost 100pc waste removed from 33 wards

Almost 100 per cent of the sacrificial animal waste in 33 wards of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has been removed within seven hours from 2.00pm to 9.00pm on Wednesday.

DSCC public relations officer Md Abu Naser confirmed the matter.

Abu Naser said in a total of eight wards of DSCC, 100 per cent of the animal waste has been removed within this time.

Besides, 95 per cent of the animal waste have been removed in 16 wards and in nine wards; almost 90 per cent of the waste have been cleared, said the DSCC official.

Eid-ul-Azha, one of the major religious festivals of Muslims, was celebrated with due dignity and religious solemnity across the country Wednesday.

About 10,000 workers of DSCC have been engaged in the removal of sacrificial animal waste since the day of Eid. Besides, 10 teams were formed to monitor the waste management at the field levels. A control room has been set up as well.

