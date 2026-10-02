Major (retd) Akhtaruzzaman arrested in case over airport disorder and assault on official

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested former army major Akhtaruzzaman. He was arrested from his home in DOHS (Defence Officers’ Housing Society), Cantonment, in the capital on Friday afternoon.

DMP Additional Commissioner (DB) Mohammad Shafiqul Islam confirmed the arrest to Prothom Alo, saying Akhtaruzzaman had been taken to the DB office.

He further said that a lawsuit was lodged against him at Airport police station on Thursday night over allegations of creating disorder at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport amid a shortage of luggage trolleys, obstructing government officials in the discharge of their duties, and assaulting an on-duty security official.