Major (retd) Akhtaruzzaman arrested in case over airport disorder and assault on official
The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested former army major Akhtaruzzaman. He was arrested from his home in DOHS (Defence Officers’ Housing Society), Cantonment, in the capital on Friday afternoon.
DMP Additional Commissioner (DB) Mohammad Shafiqul Islam confirmed the arrest to Prothom Alo, saying Akhtaruzzaman had been taken to the DB office.
He further said that a lawsuit was lodged against him at Airport police station on Thursday night over allegations of creating disorder at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport amid a shortage of luggage trolleys, obstructing government officials in the discharge of their duties, and assaulting an on-duty security official.
He was arrested in connection with that case today, Mohammad Shafiqul Islam added.
The case against retired Major Akhtaruzzaman includes allegations of obstructing government duties, causing injury, using criminal force, intentional insult and issuing threats.
Quoting the case statement, the police said that a shortage of trolleys occurred around the No. 8 luggage belt shortly after passengers disembarked from a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight (BG-338) arriving from Madinah, Saudi Arabia, at around 10.45 am on Thursday. Delays in collecting luggage led to frustration and tension among passengers.
At the request of Dhaka-5 MP Mohammad Kamal Hossain, Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Executive Director Group Captain SM Ragib Samad went to the scene to assess the situation.
Police said that while Ragib Samad was attempting to calm the situation, retired Major Akhtaruzzaman approached him in an aggressive manner. He allegedly threatened the airport executive director publicly, saying, “I’ll beat you up” and “I’ll drag you out by the neck.” He also allegedly made offensive remarks about the Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism.
The case statement further alleges that protocol assistants accompanying Akhtaruzzaman began recording video on their mobile phones inside the airport’s restricted KPI area. Security supervisor Warrant Officer Mohammad Kamal Uddin, who was on duty there, asked them to stop recording. Akhtaruzzaman allegedly became angry, verbally abused the officer and subsequently assaulted him.
The case also includes allegations that bottles of holy Zamzam water collected by passengers were damaged and that Akhtaruzzaman behaved aggressively towards a representative of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.
Police officials involved in the investigation said they would collect CCTV footage, statements from eyewitnesses and other evidence. They said appropriate legal action would be taken following a proper investigation based on the evidence collected.