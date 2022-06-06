Arrest owner of BM container depot by 24 hrs: Chhatra Odhikar Parishad

Chhatra Odhikar Parishad has demanded arrest of Mujibur Rahman, one of the owners of BM container depot at Sitakunda upazila in Chattogram in connection with the fire and explosion which killed 41 people and injured scores.

The leaders of the organisation made the demand at a demonstration rally at the Razu Sculpture on the Dhaka University campus on Monday afternoon.

They said Mujibur Rahman is one of the owners of BM container depot at Sitakunda. He is a leader of Chattagram south unit Awami League.

More to follow...