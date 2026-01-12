Metro rail card recharge now available via mobile app
Permanent metro rail cards can now be recharged using a mobile app.
The Android app is available for download on the Google Play Store. The app has not yet been launched for iPhone users, but it will be available soon.
Though the app has been available on the Google Play Store since 1 January, it was officially launched on Monday at the office of the Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) in Tejgaon, Dhaka.
Sheikh Moinuddin, special assistant to the chief adviser on the Ministry of Road Transport and Railways, Md Mashidur Rahman, executive director (additional charge) of DTCA, and former DTCA executive director Nilima Akhter were present at the event.
The initiative to allow home-based recharging of permanent cards was first launched on 25 November last year. Initially, online recharge services were available only through the DTCA website. The mobile app has now been added to the service.
According to DTCA, this will allow users of Rapid Pass and MRT Pass cards used on the metro rail to recharge their cards safely from home, at any time and from anywhere.
The mobile app offers several features, including the ability for users to view card recharge and usage details. Recharges can be made through mobile banking services bKash and Rocket. Work is also underway to enable payments through Visa, Amex, and Mastercard.
According to the app’s user guidelines, users must first download the Rapid Pass mobile app from the Google Play Store and log in. First-time users must complete the sign-up process before signing in. Users already registered on the website can log in to the app using the same credentials. Registered card users must use the mobile number provided during registration when logging in.
Regarding the online recharge process, users can recharge a minimum of Tk 100 and a maximum of Tk 5,000 at a time. After recharging, the card must be tapped on the add-value machines installed at metro rail stations.
Until the card is tapped, the recharge will show as pending. Once the recharge is successful, a confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number.
Recharging will not be possible if the Rapid or MRT card is blacklisted, refunded, or invalid. If the card is not tapped on the station machine, the recharge amount can be refunded, but this must be done within seven days. A service charge of 5 per cent will be deducted if the recharge is cancelled.