Metro rail card recharge now available via mobile app

Permanent metro rail cards can now be recharged using a mobile app.

The Android app is available for download on the Google Play Store. The app has not yet been launched for iPhone users, but it will be available soon.

Though the app has been available on the Google Play Store since 1 January, it was officially launched on Monday at the office of the Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) in Tejgaon, Dhaka.

Sheikh Moinuddin, special assistant to the chief adviser on the Ministry of Road Transport and Railways, Md Mashidur Rahman, executive director (additional charge) of DTCA, and former DTCA executive director Nilima Akhter were present at the event.