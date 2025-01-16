Metro rail to operate from 3pm on Fridays
The authorities have decided to open the metro rail service on Fridays 30 minutes earlier than the current schedule.
From now on, the metro rail will run from 3:00 pm on Fridays, instead of the current 3:30pm, with a 10-minute headway time, according to a notice issued by the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL).
From 17 January, the first train will depart the Uttara north station at 3:00 pm on Fridays, while the last one at 9:00 pm. On other hand, the first train will start from Motijheel station at 3:20pm, while the last one at 9:40 pm on Fridays.
In line with the new schedule, single journey ticket sales at Uttara north station will commence at 2:45 pm on Fridays, while ticket booths at Motijheel station will open at 3:05 pm. The same applies to the rapid pass and MRT pass services.