Fire at Bijoynagar building doused

A fire that broke out at a 10-storey building in the capital’s Bijoynagar area on Saturday was fully doused after about an hour.

Five units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) rushed to the scene after receiving the alert and began efforts to contain the flames, which erupted around 3:00 pm.

Rozina Akhtar, duty officer at the FSCD headquarters control room, said the fire started on the ninth floor of the building. “The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined,” she added.