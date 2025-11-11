Denmark launches new partnership with Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s interim government, led by Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, has called on civil society and state institutions to strengthen the country’s capacity in human rights and help build a more inclusive future.

In response, the Embassy of Denmark in Bangladesh has just announced its support of DKK 25 million to a consortium consisting of DIGNITY, IMS, and the Danish Institute for Human Rights, reports a press release.

The consortium will partner with local actors to advance human rights, free independent media and access to rehabilitation for survivors of violence and torture.

“Right now, there is a unique opportunity to strengthen civil society in Bangladesh and address important challenges of human rights violations and impunity”, said Christian Brix Møller, Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh.