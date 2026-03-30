Metro rail increases temperature in nearby areas, research shows

The metro rail has brought comfort to passengers traveling along the Uttara to Mirpur–Motijheel route in the capital. However, this rail line has also become a cause of rising temperatures. A study has found that along the 20-kilometer rail line from Diabari in Uttara to Motijheel, and within a 500-meter radius on both sides, temperatures have increased by 3 to 5.5 degrees Celsius. This is being termed a “localised temperature increase.”

However, researchers say that in the construction of large infrastructures like metro rail, the impact on the environment and ecosystem receives little importance. Their recommendation is that, to overcome the current situation, climbing plants should be planted along the metro rail pillars, and rooftop gardens should be developed on station roofs as well as on buildings along both sides of the line.

The study was jointly conducted by the Department of Geology and the Department of Disaster Science and Climate Resilience at the University of Dhaka, and the Department of Geography and Environment at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology. It was carried out with a special research grant from the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The study was published on 26 December, 2025, in the international environmental journal 'Environmental Challenges.' Its title is “Impact of elevated transportation infrastructure on urban thermal environment in Dhaka Megacity, Bangladesh.” The research used satellite data and images from 2015 to 2023.